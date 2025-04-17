Wasatch Advisors LP Invests $42.47 Million in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 346,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,466,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hawkins by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.98 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. Research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hawkins

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.