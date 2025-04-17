Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,105 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in InMode were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

InMode Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ INMD opened at $14.91 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

