Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 480,253 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,253 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in SiTime were worth $18,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $3,615,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM opened at $129.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.98. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $268.18.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at $15,323,545. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total value of $163,630.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,636,401.08. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,542 shares of company stock worth $978,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

