Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Short Interest Update

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,300 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the March 15th total of 388,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of WASH opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $522.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -144.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on WASH. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

