Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading 5.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.33. 47,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,178,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 7.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $896.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.93.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. This represents a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.