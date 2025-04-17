Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial makes up about 0.7% of Salzhauer Michael’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 742.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

About Webster Financial



Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

