WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.8975 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a 7.5% increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.22. 1,571,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,706. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

View Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.