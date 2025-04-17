Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NBIX Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $100.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average is $122.58. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $181,125.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,348.32. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total value of $21,836,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,911,518.16. This represents a 22.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,530 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after buying an additional 739,199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,705,000 after buying an additional 711,970 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 635,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

