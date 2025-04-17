Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 152,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,771. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. IMAX has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $27.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in IMAX by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

