Wells Fargo & Company Boosts RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $144.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.27.

NYSE:RTX opened at $129.19 on Tuesday. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $136.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

