Wells Fargo & Company Cuts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $840.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $840.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.44% from the company’s current price.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML traded up $9.03 on Thursday, reaching $643.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $701.85 and its 200 day moving average is $716.06. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

