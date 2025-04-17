Wells Fargo & Company Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $55.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $50.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 73.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

