Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Price

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSWI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $295.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.88. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $229.49 and a one year high of $436.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.93.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,501.14. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $57,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,702.90. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,912. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,320,000 after purchasing an additional 201,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 63,348.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,576 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

