Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.20.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $6.45 on Thursday, hitting $238.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $215.38 and a 1 year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

