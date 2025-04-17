Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COTY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Coty has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coty by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Coty by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coty by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

