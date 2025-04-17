WesBanco, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:WSBCP)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBCP remained flat at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549. WesBanco has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $25.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20.

Get WesBanco alerts:

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.