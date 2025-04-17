WesBanco, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:WSBCP)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.
WesBanco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBCP remained flat at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549. WesBanco has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $25.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20.
About WesBanco
