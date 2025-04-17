Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

