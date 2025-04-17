Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and traded as low as $10.97. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 45,983 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
