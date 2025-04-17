Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and traded as low as $10.97. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 45,983 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $572,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

