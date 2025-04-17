Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $77.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 52.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 18.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $4,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

