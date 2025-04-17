Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WDC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.68.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.9 %

WDC opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 26,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

