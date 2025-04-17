Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$0.45 by Analysts at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.
