Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$0.45 by Analysts at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:WEF remained flat at C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 146,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,746. The stock has a market cap of C$120.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44.

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

