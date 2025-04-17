What is B. Riley’s Estimate for UAMY Q1 Earnings?

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for United States Antimony in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United States Antimony’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for United States Antimony’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United States Antimony from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

United States Antimony Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.07 million, a P/E ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United States Antimony by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

