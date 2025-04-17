What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for RNAZ FY2029 Earnings?

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RNAZ opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.59. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $66.33.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.