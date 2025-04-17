William Blair Comments on Skye Bioscience Q1 Earnings

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Skye Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skye Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Skye Bioscience’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skye Bioscience from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYE opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.88. Skye Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Institutional Trading of Skye Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Skye Bioscience by 365.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skye Bioscience by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,337,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

