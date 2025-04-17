William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of BMRN Q1 Earnings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

