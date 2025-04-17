Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 337.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,644,000 after buying an additional 1,266,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,055,000 after purchasing an additional 285,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,616,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $324.73 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $344.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -368.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

