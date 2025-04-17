Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Announces Earnings Results

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Zacks reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.66 billion.

Wipro Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.