WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USSH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:USSH opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

