WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, an increase of 307.4% from the March 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of DGRW opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
