WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, an increase of 307.4% from the March 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DGRW opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.