WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

QSML traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.72. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.92% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (QSML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QSML was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

