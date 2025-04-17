Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 134,682,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 35,780,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Trading Up 7.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £735,311.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
