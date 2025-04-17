Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Lifted by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 1,114.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 98,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 90,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.25.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $17,246,401.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,729,781.44. The trade was a 39.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 2.4 %

WDAY stock opened at $227.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

