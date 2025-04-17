X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 163.5% from the March 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

X Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 35,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. X Financial has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $570.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.10.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $234.09 million during the quarter.

X Financial Increases Dividend

X Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.36%.

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.