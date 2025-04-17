XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,London Stock Exchange reports.

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 376 ($4.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 372.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £776.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414 ($5.48).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.