Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday. Approximately 177,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session's volume of 224,002 shares.The stock last traded at $48.83 and had previously closed at $48.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $634,000.

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

