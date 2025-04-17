XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 48,131 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 310.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,131 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 322,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 403.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 84,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,755 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $655.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at $685,848.50. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinnari Patel acquired 21,099 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,837.80. This trade represents a 371.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

