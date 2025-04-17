XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,593,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,305,000 after purchasing an additional 82,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 405,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,990,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,516,000 after acquiring an additional 63,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $509,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. This trade represents a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

