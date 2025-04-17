XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 5,313 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,952,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $145.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.38. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.