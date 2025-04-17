XTX Topco Ltd Has $858,000 Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 126.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chord Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRD. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.83 and a one year high of $188.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.45.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

