XTX Topco Ltd Has $879,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 612,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,683,000 after buying an additional 133,024 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.0 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $117.08. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

