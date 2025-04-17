XTX Topco Ltd Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 97.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000.

PZZA stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $64.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.02%.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

