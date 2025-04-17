XTX Topco Ltd Invests $898,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 181,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0527 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 2.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

