XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $846,000 Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLE. Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

