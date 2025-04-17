YETI (NYSE:YETI) Raised to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get YETI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $26.95 on Thursday. YETI has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 56.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in YETI by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.