YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.03 (NASDAQ:FIVY)

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0283 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $12.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of FIVY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 million and a PE ratio of 19.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $52.51.
About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF
