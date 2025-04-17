YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.03 (NASDAQ:FIVY)

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0283 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $12.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FIVY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 million and a PE ratio of 19.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

