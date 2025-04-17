YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.332 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 51.0% increase from YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,364. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a market cap of $5.71 million and a P/E ratio of 25.88.
About YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
