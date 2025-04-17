Yost Capital Management LP Has $10.08 Million Stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Yost Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment makes up 11.2% of Yost Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLUT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,306,000. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $5,116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,101 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLUT opened at $227.08 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,032.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.38 and a 200 day moving average of $252.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

