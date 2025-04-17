Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.02 and last traded at $41.99. Approximately 922,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,923,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Get Yum China alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on YUMC

Yum China Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.