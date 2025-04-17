Zacks Investment Management Acquires 1,252 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 397,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $85.37 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

