Zacks Investment Management Acquires 28,501 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 401.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

IWV stock opened at $298.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

